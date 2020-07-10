Skip to Main Content
Ottawa's photos of the week — the heat wave edition
As always, CBC Ottawa's reporters were out this past week capturing all the goings-on in the region.

Heat warnings blanketed region as temperatures hit the mid-30s

Jon Ryder shows off his muscles while relaxing on a bench in Ottawa on July 9, 2020, during a heat wave that saw temperatures hit the mid-30s. (Andrew Lee/CBC)

Despite the restrictions in place to slow the spread of COVID-19, our photographers are still out and about, keeping an eye on what's happening in the region.

We've decided to focus exclusively on the heat wave that blanketed Ottawa for most of the week, sending people scurrying for beaches, shady parks and just about anywhere else where they might cool off.

Here are some of the best CBC Ottawa, Radio-Canada and Canadian Press photos from the past seven days.

A woman walks through Andrew Haydon Park in Ottawa on Monday as a gaggle of geese gather nearby. (Francis Ferland/CBC)
Josephine Young runs through a sprinkler as she takes a break from a bike ride near the Ottawa River on Tuesday. (Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press)
A woman adjusts her mask while walking through downtown Ottawa on Thursday, one of the hottest days this past week. (Andrew Lee/CBC)
A man selling tickets tries to stay cool in the shade in downtown Ottawa on Thursday. (Andrew Lee/CBC)
Four-year-old Niko Allin plays in the water near Westboro Beach in Ottawa on Friday. (Andrew Lee/CBC)
Artist Allan Andre works on a mural on Friday. Temperatures finally cooled off overnight. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)
