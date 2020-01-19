Here are Ottawa's photos of the week

As always, CBC Ottawa's reporters were out this past week capturing all the goings-on in the region.

This week, they shuffled out onto the Rideau Canal Skateway on its very cold opening day, heard about coyote threats in Barrhaven, and listened while the son of one of the Tehran crash victims eulogized his father.

Here are some of the highlights.

Five-year-old Emily Denham says she had fun skating around on Ottawa's famous Rideau Canal Skateway. It opened for the first time in 2020 on Saturday. (Joseph Tunney/CBC)

Sister Loretta Rice, 85, entered Sisters of St. Joseph convent in Pembroke, Ont., when she was in her early 20s. The convent is set to close at the end of this month. (Stu Mills/CBC)

Shannon Haubrick and Shane Letendre hold a photo of their dog Dodger, who was attacked and killed by coyotes on Monday night. The Barrhaven couple is warning their neighbours to keep their pets on leashes. (Stu Mills/CBC)

Eric Tietavainen looks through the shattered front door window of his apartment building at 490 Gilmour St. Police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place at the building, which had units being rented out on Airbnb. (Judy Trinh/CBC)