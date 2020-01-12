Skip to Main Content
Here are Ottawa's photos of the week
Ottawa·Photos

Here are Ottawa's photos of the week

As always, CBC Ottawa's reporters were out this past week capturing all the goings-on in the region.

A fatal shooting, an unwanted pup and a pair of vigils

CBC News ·
Two mourners hold each other at a vigil marking one year since a fatal bus crash at Ottawa's Westboro station. Three people were killed and at least 23 injured in the Jan. 11, 2019 crash. The cause is not yet known. (Amanda Pfeffer/CBC)

As always, CBC Ottawa's reporters were out this past week capturing all the goings-on in the region.

This week, they covered a Centretown shooting that left one man dead and three people injured, marked the anniversary of the fatal Westboro bus crash, and attended a Parliament Hill vigil to remember the victims of the Ukrainian International Airlines flight shot down over Tehran. 

Here are some of the highlights.

Bruce Thomlinson was one of the three people who died Jan. 11, 2019, when a double-decker bus crashed into the overhang of a bus shelter at the Westboro station. This note appeared Saturday at a vigil to mark one year since the fatal crash. (Amanda Pfeffer/CBC)
Investigators make their way through a crime scene in Ottawa's Centretown neighbourhood on Jan. 8, 2020. Police say one person was killed and three others injured in a morning shooting at a home on Gilmour Street. (Jean Delisle/CBC)
Archie, an eight-week-old shepherd and Labrador puppy, was given as a gift this Christmas. His owners decided to give him up to the Ottawa Dog Rescue. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)
Marcie Stevens had to have both of her legs amputated after she was severely injured in an OC Transpo bus crash at Westboro station on Jan. 11, 2019. One year later, she's expecting to soon be fitted for prosthetic limbs. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends a candlelight vigil in Ottawa for victims of the Ukrainian International Airlines crash in Tehran on Thursday. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.