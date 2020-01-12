Here are Ottawa's photos of the week

As always, CBC Ottawa's reporters were out this past week capturing all the goings-on in the region.

This week, they covered a Centretown shooting that left one man dead and three people injured, marked the anniversary of the fatal Westboro bus crash, and attended a Parliament Hill vigil to remember the victims of the Ukrainian International Airlines flight shot down over Tehran.

Here are some of the highlights.

Bruce Thomlinson was one of the three people who died Jan. 11, 2019, when a double-decker bus crashed into the overhang of a bus shelter at the Westboro station. This note appeared Saturday at a vigil to mark one year since the fatal crash. (Amanda Pfeffer/CBC)

Investigators make their way through a crime scene in Ottawa's Centretown neighbourhood on Jan. 8, 2020. Police say one person was killed and three others injured in a morning shooting at a home on Gilmour Street. (Jean Delisle/CBC)

Archie, an eight-week-old shepherd and Labrador puppy, was given as a gift this Christmas. His owners decided to give him up to the Ottawa Dog Rescue. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

Marcie Stevens had to have both of her legs amputated after she was severely injured in an OC Transpo bus crash at Westboro station on Jan. 11, 2019. One year later, she's expecting to soon be fitted for prosthetic limbs. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)