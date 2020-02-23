Here are Ottawa's photos of the week

As always, CBC Ottawa's reporters were out this past week capturing all the goings-on in the region.
Mayor masks, quarantines in Cornwall and the last day of skating
They travelled to Cornwall, Ont., to check out where evacuees of the Diamond Princess would be staying, found out why the cost of custom wedding dresses is rising, and met a woman who saw the LRT's ongoing issues through the mayor's eyes.
