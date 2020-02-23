Here are Ottawa's photos of the week

As always, CBC Ottawa's reporters were out this past week capturing all the goings-on in the region.

They travelled to Cornwall, Ont., to check out where evacuees of the Diamond Princess would be staying, found out why the cost of custom wedding dresses is rising, and met a woman who saw the LRT's ongoing issues through the mayor's eyes.

Here are some of the highlights.

Velvet LeClair says she was asked to remove this mask of Mayor Jim Watson while at city hall on Monday. She donned the mask and a cardboard train bearing the slogan 'Fix the LRT' and then attended Watson's Family Day skating party. (Sandra Abma/CBC)

There are dozens of Men's Sheds across Canada and thousands around the world, all patterned after the original groups established decades ago in Australia. Locally, there are chapters in Perth, Carleton Place, Mississippi Mills, Arnprior and Almonte. There was none in urban Ottawa — until now. (Aliza Latta/CBC)

These buses were used to transport Canadians who had been quarantined aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japanese waters to the Nav Centre in Cornwall, Ont., on Thursday. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

Some bridal stores that rely on Chinese suppliers say the outbreak of the COVID-19 respiratory illness is causing them to to experience delays in receiving stock. Danica Labonte, who works at Dominique Levesque Bridal in Ottawa, advises brides with summer weddings to buy off the rack. (Jean Delisle/CBC)