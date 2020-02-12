Here are Ottawa's photos of the week

As always, CBC Ottawa's reporters were out this past week capturing all the goings-on in the region.
Social Sharing
Hockey programs, teacher strikes and cruise plans gone wrong
CBC News ·
As always, CBC Ottawa's reporters were out this past week capturing all the goings-on in the region.
This week they met a woman banned from a cruise ship because of her Chinese passport, learned about efforts to get more newcomer girls playing hockey, and kept on top of rotating teacher strikes in eastern Ontario.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.