Here are Ottawa's photos of the week

As always, CBC Ottawa's reporters were out this past week capturing all the goings-on in the region.

Hockey programs, teacher strikes and cruise plans gone wrong

A First Nations protester stands infront of a transport in Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory near Belleville, Ont., on Tuesday in support of Wet'suwet'en's blockade of a natural gas pipeline in northern B.C. (Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press)

This week they met a woman banned from a cruise ship because of her Chinese passport, learned about efforts to get more newcomer girls playing hockey, and kept on top of rotating teacher strikes in eastern Ontario.

Here are some of the highlights.

Ottawa resident Ming Yang says she's been barred from going on a cruise because of what she calls a 'racist' Norwegian Cruise Line policy that targets passport holders from China, Macau and Hong Kong. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC News)
Deniz Pourazar holds a photo of her mother, Fereshteh Maleki, who died aboard Ukrainian International Airlines Flight PS752 more than one month ago. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)
Members of the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario take part in a one-day strike in Old Ottawa South on Tuesday. (Francis Ferland/CBC)
Kristy MacPherson spends hours streaming her video game exploits under the screen name KavMac. The Vanier resident engages in online streaming to raise money for charity, and so far has raised about $5,000 for Ottawa children's hospital CHEO. (Ash Abraham/CBC)
Hockey 4 Youth launched two programs in Ottawa Wednesday that are designed to get more newcomer girls playing the sport. (Andrew Lee/CBC)
