Here are Ottawa's photos of the week

Bingli Liu's husband, Kai Huang, became stuck in Wuhan, China, when the city was placed in lockdown. Huang and his 78-year-old mother feared they would be left behind after discovering their names weren't on the list of evacuees allowed to leave the country. (Judy Trinh/CBC)

It was a cold, cold weekend — and for Winterlude attendees, that meant anyone who wanted to take in the festival had to show some serious dedication. (Ian Black/CBC)

Nancy Crawford shows a photo to her niece, Nickyla Saunders, of her father Jason. Jason Saunders was found dead inside a Cummings Avenue apartment last week, and the 45-year-old's death is being investigated as a homicide. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

Back in 2016, Bob Dawson envisioned honouring a pioneering black Canadian hockey league. In late January, Canada Post issued a stamp marking the 125th anniversary of the league's inaugural season. (Stu Mills/CBC)