Ottawa·Photos

Here are Ottawa's photos of the week

As always, CBC Ottawa's reporters were out this past week capturing all the goings-on in the region.

China evacuees touch down, temperatures plunge, Algonquin shows solidarity

A person wears a protective mask as he opens the door before passengers step off a plane carrying Canadians back from Wuhan, China at Canadian Forces Base Trenton on Feb. 7, 2020. (Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press)

This week they touched base with evacuees from Wuhan, captured a show of solidarity at Algonquin College, and spoke to a man who realized his dream of honouring pioneering black athletes.

Here are some of the highlights.

Bingli Liu's husband, Kai Huang, became stuck in Wuhan, China, when the city was placed in lockdown. Huang and his 78-year-old mother feared they would be left behind after discovering their names weren't on the list of evacuees allowed to leave the country. (Judy Trinh/CBC)
It was a cold, cold weekend — and for Winterlude attendees, that meant anyone who wanted to take in the festival had to show some serious dedication. (Ian Black/CBC)
Nancy Crawford shows a photo to her niece, Nickyla Saunders, of her father Jason. Jason Saunders was found dead inside a Cummings Avenue apartment last week, and the 45-year-old's death is being investigated as a homicide. (Francis Ferland/CBC)
Back in 2016, Bob Dawson envisioned honouring a pioneering black Canadian hockey league. In late January, Canada Post issued a stamp marking the 125th anniversary of the league's inaugural season. (Stu Mills/CBC)
People gathered at Algonquin College's DARE District space for an event Feb. 4, 2020, about a week after its Indigenous mural was defaced. (Hillary Johnstone/CBC)
