Here are Ottawa's photos of the week

As always, CBC Ottawa's reporters were out this past week capturing all the goings-on in the region.

This week they met the young stars of a new awareness campaign, sat down with a group of men affected by the city's "housing emergency" and spoke to Ottawans with family trapped overseas by the coronavirus outbreak.

Here are some of the highlights:

This week Ottawa became the first city in the country to declare a housing and homelessness emergency. Ed Campbell, 68, is moving to Prescott, Ont., to find somewhere to live. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC )

Amelia Watson, 8, is part of an advertisement campaign on OC Transpo buses in Ottawa to raise awareness of Tourette Syndrome. (Laura Glowacki/CBC)

This was the first weekend of Winterlude. Snow sculptors were at work in Gatineau's Jacques-Cartier Park. (Ian Black/CBC)

Emily Chen uses messaging apps like WeChat to call her mother everyday. Chen's mother has been trapped inside a Wuhan apartment ever since the city went into lockdown. (Joseph Tunney/CBC)