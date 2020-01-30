Skip to Main Content
Here are Ottawa's photos of the week
Ottawa·Photos

As always, CBC Ottawa's reporters were out this past week capturing all the goings-on in the region.

Winterlude begins, housing emergency declared and Indigenous artwork vandalized

CBC News ·
Two of the tenants, Kevin Sylvester, left, and his uncle John Wiggins only have until April to find new places on fixed incomes. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC )

This week they met the young stars of a new awareness campaign, sat down with a group of men affected by the city's "housing emergency" and spoke to Ottawans with family trapped overseas by the coronavirus outbreak. 

Here are some of the highlights:

This week Ottawa became the first city in the country to declare a housing and homelessness emergency. Ed Campbell, 68, is moving to Prescott, Ont., to find somewhere to live. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC )
Amelia Watson, 8, is part of an advertisement campaign on OC Transpo buses in Ottawa to raise awareness of Tourette Syndrome. (Laura Glowacki/CBC)
This was the first weekend of Winterlude. Snow sculptors were at work in Gatineau's Jacques-Cartier Park. (Ian Black/CBC)
Emily Chen uses messaging apps like WeChat to call her mother everyday. Chen's mother has been trapped inside a Wuhan apartment ever since the city went into lockdown. (Joseph Tunney/CBC)
Ottawa police's hate crime unit has charged a man in connection with the defacing of a Algonquin College mural featuring First Nations themes. Ron McLester, who also goes by the traditional name Deganadus, called the vandalism an "act of violence." (Jean Delisle/CBC)
