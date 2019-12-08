Here are Ottawa's photos of the week

As always, CBC Ottawa's reporters were out this past week capturing all the goings-on in the region.
Social Sharing
A fatal car crash, teachers on strike and Trudeau's throne speech
CBC News ·
As always, CBC Ottawa's reporters were out this past week capturing all the goings-on in the region.
This week, they covered a fatal pileup near Kingston involving 30 to 40 vehicles, broke news that a well-known Ottawa coffee chain had been sold, and checked in with a 44-year-old brain injury victim recently moved to long-term care.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.