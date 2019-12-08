Here are Ottawa's photos of the week

As always, CBC Ottawa's reporters were out this past week capturing all the goings-on in the region.

This week, they covered a fatal pileup near Kingston involving 30 to 40 vehicles, broke news that a well-known Ottawa coffee chain had been sold, and checked in with a 44-year-old brain injury victim recently moved to long-term care.

Here are some of the highlights.

Ontario Provincial Police closed a westbound stretch of Highway 401 near Kingston, Ont., on Dec. 1, 2019, after a major pileup. OPP say it involved between 30 and 40 vehicles. (Frédéric Pepin/CBC)

Governor General Julie Payette waves as she waits to deliver the throne speech in the Senate chamber Thursday. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)

Hundreds of striking teachers and support workers gathered at Ottawa's Merivale High School during a one-day strike Dec. 4, 2019. (Judy Trinh/CBC)

Repairs to a busted sewer pipe leaching into the LRT tunnel at Parliament Station were supposed to be completed more than a week ago, but the city says they're taking longer than expected. (CBC)

A barista prepares a drink at the Bridgehead location on Preston Street on Dec. 5, 2019. The Ottawa coffeeshop chain announced Thursday it had been purchased by Aegis Brands, the parent company of Second Cup Coffee Co., for $9.5 million. (Francis Ferland/CBC)