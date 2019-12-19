Here are Ottawa's photos of the week

As always, CBC Ottawa's reporters were out this past week capturing all the goings-on in the region.

This week, they were there when all 19 charges against Joshua Boyle were dismissed, laced up their skates to meet Daniel Alfredsson's new team and spoke with some very happy Elgin Street merchants.

Here are some of the highlights.

Joshua Boyle was acquitted this week on 19 charges — including assault, sexual assault and forcible confinement — after the judge questioned both his credibility and that of his estranged wife Caitlin Coleman. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

Zhimin Yang of Brown Loaf Bakery said she's 'thankful' for the loyal customers who kept her business afloat during the construction on Elgin Street. A long stretch of Elgin reopened Monday to cars and cyclists after a year-long closure. (Hallie Cotnam/CBC)

After 18 months Bill Bagyan is happy he can finally pick up and hold his two-year old grandaughter Krystal. The Kingston man faced a long wait for urethra surgery, with his operation scheduled and then cancelled not once but twice. (Jean Delisle/CBC )

John Manconi, general manager of transportation and transit for the City of Ottawa, lays out the challenges facing bus service to transit commissioners Wednesday. According to Manconi, 100 new bus drivers OC Transpo was hoping would be on the road by early 2020 won't all be trained up until June. (CBC)