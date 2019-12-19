Skip to Main Content
Here are Ottawa's photos of the week
Ottawa·Photos

Here are Ottawa's photos of the week

As always, CBC Ottawa's reporters were out this past week capturing all the goings-on in the region.

Boyle acquitted, Elgin reopens and a Senators legend heads home

CBC News ·
Players with the Ottawa Sting Bantam AA team listen as their coach, former NHLer Daniel Alfredsson, addresses them at practice. The team is about to head to Sweden to play in the Gothenburg Cup, Alfredsson's hometown tournament. (David Richard/Radio-Canada)

As always, CBC Ottawa's reporters were out this past week capturing all the goings-on in the region.

This week, they were there when all 19 charges against Joshua Boyle were dismissed, laced up their skates to meet Daniel Alfredsson's new team and spoke with some very happy Elgin Street merchants.

Here are some of the highlights.

Joshua Boyle was acquitted this week on 19 charges — including assault, sexual assault and forcible confinement — after the judge questioned both his credibility and that of his estranged wife Caitlin Coleman. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)
Zhimin Yang of Brown Loaf Bakery said she's 'thankful' for the loyal customers who kept her business afloat during the construction on Elgin Street. A long stretch of Elgin reopened Monday to cars and cyclists after a year-long closure. (Hallie Cotnam/CBC)
After 18 months Bill Bagyan is happy he can finally pick up and hold his two-year old grandaughter Krystal. The Kingston man faced a long wait for urethra surgery, with his operation scheduled and then cancelled not once but twice. (Jean Delisle/CBC )
John Manconi, general manager of transportation and transit for the City of Ottawa, lays out the challenges facing bus service to transit commissioners Wednesday. According to Manconi, 100 new bus drivers OC Transpo was hoping would be on the road by early 2020 won't all be trained up until June. (CBC)
Ottawa Senators legend Daniel Alfredsson speaks to players with the Ottawa Sting Bantam AA hockey club. Alfredsson, the team's coach, is taking them to Sweden early in the new year to play in the Gothenburg Cup against teams from across Europe. (David Richard/Radio-Canada)
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.