Here are Ottawa's photos of the week
Ottawa·Photos

Here are Ottawa's photos of the week

As always, CBC Ottawa's reporters were out this past week capturing all the goings-on in the region.

Slippery highways, hard-working hawks and Andrew Scheer's resignation

CBC News ·
Jessica Farsi carries a Harris hawk to the perimeter of the Trail Road landfill. The City of Ottawa has hired Predator Bird Services, which employs hawks and bird handlers, to scare seagulls away from the landfill. (Stu Mills/CBC)

This week, they met some high-flying city workers, heard from protesters at city hall, and witnessed Andrew Scheer step down as the leader of the Conservative party.

Here are some of the highlights.

Firefighters rescued four people who were trapped on the roof of a burning building after a fire broke out on rue Notre Dame in Gatineau early Saturday morning. (Radio-Canada)
OPP closed multiple stretches of the westbound Hwy. 401 due to weather-realated crashes Wednesday, including this stretch near Napanee, Ont. Nearly 50 vehicles were involved in the crashes, and one man died. (Frédéric Pepin/CBC)
A young man holds a sign protesting Coun. Rick Chiarelli at Wednesday's city council meeting. (Kate Porter/CBC)
Aria, a five-year-old Harris hawk, eyes her handler before being released at the Trail Road landfill. (Stu Mills/CBC)
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shakes hands with Andrew Scheer after he announced he in the House of Commons on Thursday he would be stepping down as leader of the Conservatives. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)
Don Kwan has collected takeout restaurant menus from traditional Chinese eateries for years — some donated by other restaurant owners, others discovered by friends during dumpster-diving excursions. Now the Ottawa artist has turned his collage into clothing as part of his 'Invisible Identities' series. (Susannah Heath-Eves/CBC)
