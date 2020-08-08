Skip to Main Content
Here are Ottawa's photos of the week
Ottawa·New

Here are Ottawa's photos of the week

As always, reporters and photographers were out this past week capturing all the goings-on in the region.

A 19th century skill, tornadoes touch down, and ByWard Market business owners' frustration

CBC News ·
The Lebanese flag flies at half-mast at the Embassy of Lebanon in Ottawa on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, following an explosion in Beirut on Tuesday that killed at least 100 people and wounded thousands. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)

Despite the restrictions in place to slow the spread of COVID-19, photographers are still out and about, keeping an eye on what's happening in the region.

This week, we saw three tornadoes touch down in eastern and southern Ontario, learned about a 19th century skill that's in hot demand during the COVID-19 pandemic, and heard from businesses owners in the ByWard Market who are frustrated by the city's efforts that are supposed to help restaurants and bars survive, but which are also cutting down the number of parking spots.

Here are some of the best CBC Ottawa, Radio-Canada and Canadian Press photos from the past seven days.

Pascale Arpin is one of only a handful of local artists who paint old-fashioned hand-lettered window displays — a 19th-century skill that's proven to be a hot commodity during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Francis Ferland/CBC)
Toppled trees and a broken flagpole are seen in Camden East, Ont., on Aug. 3, 2020, the day after a tornado hit the eastern Ontario community. Environment Canada says three tornadoes touched down during last Sunday's storms. (Michel Aspirot/Radio-Canada)
On July 16, the City of Ottawa rerouted the direction of traffic along ByWard Market Square and closed down several streets to allow for the expansion of patios, including the north side of York Street seen here on the far right. (Michel Aspirot/Radio-Canada)
A pedestrian walks down Sparks Street in Ottawa during the COVID-19 pandemic on Aug. 4, 2020. (Michel Aspirot/Radio-Canada)
