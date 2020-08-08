Here are Ottawa's photos of the week
As always, reporters and photographers were out this past week capturing all the goings-on in the region.
A 19th century skill, tornadoes touch down, and ByWard Market business owners' frustration
Despite the restrictions in place to slow the spread of COVID-19, photographers are still out and about, keeping an eye on what's happening in the region.
This week, we saw three tornadoes touch down in eastern and southern Ontario, learned about a 19th century skill that's in hot demand during the COVID-19 pandemic, and heard from businesses owners in the ByWard Market who are frustrated by the city's efforts that are supposed to help restaurants and bars survive, but which are also cutting down the number of parking spots.
Here are some of the best CBC Ottawa, Radio-Canada and Canadian Press photos from the past seven days.
