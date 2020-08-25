Here are Ottawa's photos of the week

Despite the restrictions in place to slow the spread of COVID-19, photographers are still out and about, keeping an eye on what's happening in the region.

This week, we saw a popular sugar shack in the heart of Vanier partially collapse because of a fire, heard from students headed back to class in western Quebec, and found out that all the world might be a stage, except for a troupe of students wanting to perform a Shakespeare play in a backyard in Old Ottawa South.

Here are some of the best CBC Ottawa, Radio-Canada and Canadian Press photos from the past seven days.

The roof of the rare urban sugar shack partially collapsed in the early Thursday morning fire. (Christian Milette/Radio-Canada )

Neila Pringle (left), Abbey Sugars-Keen and Willa Spatz-Rudner act out a scene from William Shakespeare's The Comedy of Errors. (Sarah Kester/CBC)

The Smith-Degrace family arrive at Chelsea Elementary Friday morning to start their school year. (Natalia Goodwin )