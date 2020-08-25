Skip to Main Content
Here are Ottawa's photos of the week
As always, reporters and photographers were out this past week capturing all the goings-on in the region.

Students return to school in western Quebec, Sugar Shack burns, and Shakespeare gets a new home

A small tourist plane passes over downtown Ottawa at Parliament Hill on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

Despite the restrictions in place to slow the spread of COVID-19, photographers are still out and about, keeping an eye on what's happening in the region.

This week, we saw a popular sugar shack in the heart of Vanier partially collapse because of a fire, heard from students headed back to class in western Quebec, and found out that all the world might be a stage, except for a troupe of students wanting to perform a Shakespeare play in a backyard in Old Ottawa South.

Here are some of the best CBC Ottawa, Radio-Canada and Canadian Press photos from the past seven days.

The roof of the rare urban sugar shack partially collapsed in the early Thursday morning fire. (Christian Milette/Radio-Canada )
Neila Pringle (left), Abbey Sugars-Keen and Willa Spatz-Rudner act out a scene from William Shakespeare's The Comedy of Errors. (Sarah Kester/CBC)
The Smith-Degrace family arrive at Chelsea Elementary Friday morning to start their school year. (Natalia Goodwin )
Poor conditions including bug infestations were part of the theme of a recent ACORN and tenants' activists rally at City Hall this past week. (Francis Ferland/CBC)
