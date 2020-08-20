Here are Ottawa's photos of the week

Despite the restrictions in place to slow the spread of COVID-19, photographers are still out and about, keeping an eye on what's happening in the region.

This week, we saw Chrystia Freeland take on the role of Canada's finance minister, learned about a proposed rental property bylaw that would set new standards for maintaining rental units, and saw students at two French Catholic schools in return to the classroom.

Here are some of the best CBC Ottawa, Radio-Canada and Canadian Press photos from the past seven days.

The Lamoureux family drops off 5-year-old Audrey at Jonathan-Pitre school. 'As a parent of a little one I have no concerns whatsoever about it. I think she’s just excited and I want to be excited for her. It’s been 6 months of no school and I think she’s really excited to go back to it,' said Audrey’s mom, Isabelle Lamoureux, who’s an intensive care nurse. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and President of the Queen’s Privy Council for Canada, Dominic LeBlanc, look on as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland speaks during a news conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

One man is dead after a shooting at this apartment building at 2881 Richmond Rd. just after midnight on Aug. 21, 2020. (CBC)

Around a dozen people attended a protest organized by tenants' rights group ACORN outside an apartment building in the Overbrook neighbourhood of Ottawa. (Felix Desroches/CBC News)