Here are Ottawa's photos of the week
As always, reporters and photographers were out this past week capturing all the goings-on in the region.
A $220k fight with insurance company, relying on pools, and disappearance of 2 men into Ottawa River
Despite the restrictions in place to slow the spread of COVID-19, photographers are still out and about, keeping an eye on what's happening in the region.
This week, we heard from a family who had been fighting their insurance company over a $220,000 medical bill, spoke to a woman who fears a second wave of COVID-19 could shutter the pools she relies on to maintain her muscle strength, and reported on two men who disappeared into the water of the Ottawa River while fishing.
Here are some of the best CBC Ottawa, Radio-Canada and Canadian Press photos from the past seven days.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.