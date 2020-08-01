Here are Ottawa's photos of the week

Despite the restrictions in place to slow the spread of COVID-19, photographers are still out and about, keeping an eye on what's happening in the region.

This week, we heard from a family who had been fighting their insurance company over a $220,000 medical bill, spoke to a woman who fears a second wave of COVID-19 could shutter the pools she relies on to maintain her muscle strength, and reported on two men who disappeared into the water of the Ottawa River while fishing.

Here are some of the best CBC Ottawa, Radio-Canada and Canadian Press photos from the past seven days.

Karen Seaby and her mother Carol Seaby say an unresolved claim over the flight that brought her father Brian Seaby home from Spain during the COVID-19 pandemic has dragged on for five months. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

Mary Jane Clinkard is thrilled to be able to swim again after nearly four months of COVID-19 pool closures. But she's worried about the potential for a second wave that could shut these facilities down again. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

Fire crews search the Ottawa River near Bate Island for two missing swimmers on July 31, 2020. (Amanda Pfeffer/CBC)