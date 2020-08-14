Here are Ottawa's photos of the week
As always, reporters and photographers were out this past week capturing all the goings-on in the region.
Swimmers feeling beached, a new Senators foundation, and an Ottawa MP target of obscenities
Despite the restrictions in place to slow the spread of COVID-19, photographers are still out and about, keeping an eye on what's happening in the region.
This week, we saw the Ottawa Senators launch a new foundation two months after cutting ties with the old one, learned police had launched a hate crime investigation after a man yelled obscenities outside Ottawa-Centre MP Catherine McKenna's office, and heard from swimmers who are feeling scorned after the National Capital Commission decided to close parking lots near Meech Lake overnight.
Here are some of the best CBC Ottawa, Radio-Canada and Canadian Press photos from the past seven days.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.