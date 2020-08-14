Skip to Main Content
Here are Ottawa's photos of the week
As always, reporters and photographers were out this past week capturing all the goings-on in the region.

Swimmers feeling beached, a new Senators foundation, and an Ottawa MP target of obscenities

Brynlee Schofield hugs her older brother Carter Schofield in a community garden in Stittsville on Friday. They were helping their mother water her garden and pick vegetables. (Andrew Lee/CBC)

Despite the restrictions in place to slow the spread of COVID-19, photographers are still out and about, keeping an eye on what's happening in the region.

This week, we saw the Ottawa Senators launch a new foundation two months after cutting ties with the old one, learned police had launched a hate crime investigation after a man yelled obscenities outside Ottawa-Centre MP Catherine McKenna's office, and heard from swimmers who are feeling scorned after the National Capital Commission decided to close parking lots near Meech Lake overnight.

Here are some of the best CBC Ottawa, Radio-Canada and Canadian Press photos from the past seven days.

Former assistant team captain Chris Phillips (whose bobble head can be seen here) will head the new Senators Community Foundation. (Francis Ferland/CBC)
Infrastructure Minister Catherine McKenna says more needs to be done to protect politicians in Canada. Her comments come after a police investigation was launched this week into incidents at her office and also after reports that two other Ottawa-area politicians faced threats recently as well. (Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press)
Tim Scapillato, 66, swims three kilometres in Meech Lake three times a week. He fears the National Capital Commission will restrict, or completely eliminate, swimming in Meech lake. (Stu Mills/CBC)
Jordyn Francis works a summer job at Jojo's Ice Cream stand in Stittsville on Aug. 14, 2020. (Andrew Lee/CBC)
