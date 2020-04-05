Skip to Main Content
Here are Ottawa's photos of the week
As always, CBC Ottawa's reporters were out this past week capturing all the goings-on in the region.

Travel restrictions in western Quebec, a fatal fire in Barrhaven and more

Ricky Langlois takes a photo of Stephanie Duquette on his motorbike in front of the Ottawa sign in the ByWard Market on Saturday. The normally busy retail and entertainment district is quiet due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

Despite the restrictions in place to slow the spread of COVID-19, we're still doing our best to keep an eye on what's happening in the region.

This week, we saw police halt visitors in western Quebec, passed along the latest COVID-19 numbers from Ottawa Public Health and also kept you up to speed on a fatal fire in Barrhaven.

Here are some of the best CBC Ottawa, Radio-Canada and Canadian Press photos from the past seven days in the region.

A police officer directs traffic at a roadblock set up on the Gatineau, Que., side of the Alexandra Bridge. The Quebec government banned non-essential traffic to the western part of the province on Wednesday, and that includes visitors from Ottawa. (Francis Ferland/CBC)
Fire investigators attend the scene of a fatal blaze on Barnstone Drive in Barrhaven on Tuesday. A woman and her adult son were found dead inside the eight-unit building. (Francis Ferland/CBC)
A transit rider wears a mask Tuesday waiting for one of OC Transpo’s light rail trains to arrive at Hurdman station. The transit agency announced this week that one of its bus drivers had recently contracted COVID-19. ( Jonathan Dupaul/CBC)
Six-year-old Laurane Dutrisac paints rainbows on rocks outside her Ottawa home with her mother, Caroline Boivin. Rainbows have become an increasingly popular symbol of hope during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Jean Delisle/CBC)
A chalkboard seen on Main Street on Saturday urges people to 'flatten the curve' and avoid a sharp spike in the number of COVID-19 cases. (Hallie Cotnam/CBC)
Posters affixed to a downtown Ottawa construction site call for people to continue supporting the arts during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)

 

