Here are Ottawa's photos of the week

Despite the restrictions in place to slow the spread of COVID-19, we're still doing our best to keep an eye on what's happening in the region.

This week, we bellied up to the virtual bar to hear how three craft breweries are doing, mapped out where Ottawa bylaw officers have been handing out tickets, and tried to envision what things might look like when the pandemic finally ends.

Here are some of the best CBC Ottawa, Radio-Canada and Canadian Press photos from the past seven days in the region.

Josh McJannett, co-founder of Dominion City Brewing in Ottawa, says sales of canned beer have largely replaced the revenue his brewery lost from taproom and restaurant sales when they had to close due to COVID-19. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

A man runs through Britannia Park in Ottawa on April 23, 2020. Bylaw officers issued 10 tickets at the park between April 3 and April 19 to people allegedly violating COVID-19 distancing rules, the most of any city-run park during that time. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

Firefighters deal with the aftermath of a fire that ripped through a warehouse on Sheffield Road on Tuesday, April 21. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

A large rainbow is shown on the National Arts Centre as a woman walks through downtown Ottawa on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)