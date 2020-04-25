Here are Ottawa's photos of the week
As always, CBC Ottawa's reporters were out this past week capturing all the goings-on in the region.
Boarded-up businesses, overflowing shelters, and closed-off streets
Despite the restrictions in place to slow the spread of COVID-19, we're still doing our best to keep an eye on what's happening in the region.
This week, we bellied up to the virtual bar to hear how three craft breweries are doing, mapped out where Ottawa bylaw officers have been handing out tickets, and tried to envision what things might look like when the pandemic finally ends.
Here are some of the best CBC Ottawa, Radio-Canada and Canadian Press photos from the past seven days in the region.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.