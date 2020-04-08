Here are Ottawa's photos of the week

Despite the restrictions in place to slow the spread of COVID-19, we're still doing our best to keep an eye on what's happening in the region.

This week, we learned how festivals in the capital are adapting to the pandemic, reported on how students without internet connections will be forced to adapt, and kept on top of the daily COVID-19 numbers released by public health officials.

Here are some of the best CBC Ottawa, Radio-Canada and Canadian Press photos from the past seven days in the region.

Tulips begin to poke through soil in downtown Ottawa on Tuesday. The Canadian Tulip Festival said this week that while bulbs are still being planted, all events are being moved online for 2020. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

A woman, man and child take an afternoon stroll through Ottawa's Strathcona Park on April 7, 2020. (Jean Delisle/CBC)

A smart phone connects to the wireless signal outside All Saints Catholic High School in Ottawa on April 8, 2020. Students in Ottawa who lack the tools they need to begin online learning are being told they can head to a school parking lot to access Wi-Fi as 'a last resort.' (Jean Delisle/CBC)

A young man wears a mask in downtown Ottawa on April 6, 2020. Federal health officials now recommend non-medical masks be worn to places like grocery stores. (Andrew Lee/CBC)

A person wearing a mask walks near the Almonte Country Haven long-term care home in the municipality of Mississippi Mills, Ont., on April 9, 2020. Ten people have died of COVID-19 at the home just west of Ottawa. (Jean Delisle/CBC)