Here are Ottawa's photos of the week

As always, CBC Ottawa's reporters and camerapeople were out this past week capturing all the goings-on in the region.

They spoke with victims of last week's tornado in Orléans, heard about illegal cottage conversions, and even spent a night at the opera.

Here are some of the highlights.

Beverly Paasila is living in this trailer in her friend's backyard after the spring floods damaged her home — which she'd bought without knowing it wasn't up to code for a flood plain. (Jean Delisle/CBC)

Grace Campbell says this sign describes how she feels after a devastating tornado ripped through her Dunrobin home in September 2018, rendering it uninhabitable. She is now battling her insurance company over the repairs. (Jean Delisle/CBC)

A woman takes photos of damage to a home and trees from a tornado in the Ottawa suburb of Orleans, Sunday, June 2, 2019. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

Ottawa Centre MP Catherine McKenna holds a sapling Wednesday as she makes a funding announcement to support Forests Ontario in planting 50 million trees by 2025. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)