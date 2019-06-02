Skip to Main Content
Here are Ottawa's photos of the week
Ottawa

Here are Ottawa's photos of the week

As always, CBC Ottawa's reporters and camerapeople were out this week capturing all the goings on in the region.

Spring was in the air, flood victims needed help, and we met a very good dog

CBC News ·
These crabapples by St. Peter’s Church on Sparks Street are now in full bloom. (Ian Black/CBC)

As always, CBC Ottawa's reporters and camerapeople were out this week capturing all the goings on in the region.

They spoke with flood victims, headed behind the scenes at the National Ars Centre, and caught up with a puppy abandoned nearly a decade ago.

Here are some of the highlights.

Constance Bay resident Bobbie Scott says she's been slowly dismantling the sandbag walls on her property. A call was issued this weekend for volunteers to take down the massive piles of sandbags, but few people showed up. (Hallie Cotnam/CBC)
The National Arts Centre offered a backstage pass for its 50th birthday. This shot, taken from centre stage, shows what it's like to perform before an audience of more than 2,000 people. (Sandra Abma/CBC News)
This week most cherry blossoms, tulips and all other greenery began blossoming dramatically after a slow start into the flower season. (Ian Black/CBC)
Vader was one of 11 puppies found abandoned behind the Canadian War Museum in February 2011. Two hundred families called the Ottawa Humane Society with offers to adopt the dogs. (Hallie Cotnam/CBC)
Debris remains scattered around the path leading from the canal locks up to the National Art Gallery after water levels reached record-breaking heights during this year's spring floods. (Ian Black/CBC)
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.