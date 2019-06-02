Here are Ottawa's photos of the week

As always, CBC Ottawa's reporters and camerapeople were out this week capturing all the goings on in the region.

They spoke with flood victims, headed behind the scenes at the National Ars Centre, and caught up with a puppy abandoned nearly a decade ago.

Here are some of the highlights.

Constance Bay resident Bobbie Scott says she's been slowly dismantling the sandbag walls on her property. A call was issued this weekend for volunteers to take down the massive piles of sandbags, but few people showed up. (Hallie Cotnam/CBC)

The National Arts Centre offered a backstage pass for its 50th birthday. This shot, taken from centre stage, shows what it's like to perform before an audience of more than 2,000 people. (Sandra Abma/CBC News)

This week most cherry blossoms, tulips and all other greenery began blossoming dramatically after a slow start into the flower season. (Ian Black/CBC)

Vader was one of 11 puppies found abandoned behind the Canadian War Museum in February 2011. Two hundred families called the Ottawa Humane Society with offers to adopt the dogs. (Hallie Cotnam/CBC)