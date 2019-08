This year's Capital Pride parade was one of the biggest the city has ever seen.

More than 190 businesses, community groups and sports teams registered to take part in Sunday's parade, while tens of thousands of people showed up to watch the spectacle.

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson, who has always been a regular at the parade, took part this year for the first time as an openly gay man.

Here are some of the best photos from this year's celebrations.

Spectators at the Capital Pride parade wait on the sidewalks along Bank Street for the festivities to begin. (Jean-Sébastien Marier/CBC)

Parade-watchers hold supportive signs during the 2019 Capital Pride parade in downtown Ottawa. (Jean-Sébastien Marier/CBC)

Ottawa Centre MPP Joel Harden, decked out in a rainbow-themed suit and sunglasses, shakes hands with a parade-watcher on Laurier Avenue. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)

The grand marshal for this year's parade is Dillon Black (centre), a PhD student who's looking into surveillance and resistance of queer and trans communities in Canada. (Jean-Sébastien Marier/CBC)

A man takes a photo of one of the floats taking part in the 2019 Capital Pride parade. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)

Some of the colourful costumes on display during the 2019 Pride parade. (Jean-Sébastien Marier/CBC)

Members of the Canadian Armed Forces walk down Laurier Avenue during the 2019 Capital Pride parade in Ottawa. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)

Sunday's parade also saw a number of embassies take part, including these representatives from the nations of Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden. (Jean-Sébastien Marier/CBC)