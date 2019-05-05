Ottawa's flood-ravaged western neighbourhoods

The City of Ottawa offered a glimpse Saturday into how Ottawa's western neighbourhoods continue to cope with this year's devastating spring floods.

Residents in communities like Dunrobin, Fitzroy Harbour and Constance Bay have spent long hard days trying to save their homes, as water levels on the Ottawa River rose above those witnessed in 2017 — the last time widespread flooding hit the region.

Yesterday, city officials gave reporters a tour of flooded areas in Ottawa's West Carleton-March ward.

"Some of these solutions are not going to be cheap," said Vincent Wong, a retired homeowner in Constance Bay.

"And I'm retired, so does that mean I have to go back to work to get some money to do [these repairs]?"

David McKay paddles to gas up the water pump keeping water out of his Fitzroy Harbour home. <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCOttawa?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCOttawa</a> <a href="https://t.co/2WJgPibUbg">pic.twitter.com/2WJgPibUbg</a> —@OmarCBC

In Fitzroy Harbour, Dave McKay has been running his pumps non-stop to keep the water at bay, until they run out of gas.

It's at that moment, McKay said, that the generosity of neighbours and volunteers really shines.

"People have been dropping off fuel canisters — it's just, 'Here you go,'" he said. "It's heartwarming."

Here are some images showing what life is like for people living in the flooded neighbourhoods.

Two men paddle a boat down a flooded street in Ottawa's rural Dunrobin neighbourhood on May 4, 2019. (Andrew Lee/CBC)

This house in Dunrobin was lost in the floods of May 2017. Experience has saved it this time around. (Omar Dabaghi-Pacheco /CBC)

This house in West Carleton-March is one of 8 that has been lost to the flood in the area. It had just recovered from 2017 flood. <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCOttawa?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCOttawa</a> <a href="https://t.co/HVbQ6V86wR">pic.twitter.com/HVbQ6V86wR</a> —@OmarCBC

Volunteers from Mennonite community have been doing water pump checks regularly for homeowners. <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCOttawa?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCOttawa</a> <a href="https://t.co/M7zFYNHGkE">pic.twitter.com/M7zFYNHGkE</a> —@OmarCBC