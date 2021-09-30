Scenes from the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Ottawa

A woman wearing a mask and an 'Every Child Matters' sweater descends a set of stairs near Confederation Park in Ottawa the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)

Thousands of people gathered in downtown Ottawa Thursday to mark the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

The day was made a federal statutory holiday earlier this year, one of the 94 calls to action issued by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

Many who took part came clad in orange to mark Orange Shirt Day, also held on Sept. 30. It remembers the story of Phyllis Webstad, who had her orange shirt taken away on her first day at residential school.

After a morning of ceremonies on Parliament Hill, people made their way through downtown to Confederation Park for an afternoon of speeches from residential school survivors, cultural activities and food.

Events were also held across the city, including at Beechwood Cemetery and on the site of The Ottawa Hospital's future expansion.

Here are some scenes from throughout the day.

People surround children’s shoes and stuffed animals, placed on Parliament Hill earlier this year during the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation ceremonies. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

Several thousand people came out to listen to the morning's ceremonies on Parliament Hill, many clad in orange to mark Orange Shirt Day. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

A child stands by a wall filled with 'Every Child Matters' artwork set up on Parliament Hill. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

A person in a mask walks past a sign on Parliament Hill urging people to follow Health Canada's COVID-19 guidelines. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)

Residential school survivors, elders and their families led a march that left Parliament Hill around noon and made its way through Ottawa's downtown. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

Residential school survivor and Korean War veteran James Eagle speaks about his life to hundreds of people gathered at Confederation Park. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)

Two people wear masks as they listen to Eagle share his experiences. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)

People take photos of beaded vamps — the patterns that adorn the tops of moccasins — on display at Confederation Park. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)

A person applies a handprint to a piece of art set up in Confederation Park. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)

Two people have a conversation while framed by orange and red handprints painted onto a glass barrier at Confederation Park. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)

People walk past illuminated signs on the side of the National Arts Centre that mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)

People gather on the site of The Ottawa Hospital's future expansion for a ceremony to honour the land and offer thanks for the knowledge and culture of Indigenous people. (Francis Ferland/CBC)