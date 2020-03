In just a few weeks, Ottawa's streets have gone from bustling to barren as measures roll out to halt the spread of the COVID-19 respiratory illness.

Now, with only essential businesses in Ontario remaining open, those streets are set to become even more sparse.

Yesterday, a few CBC Ottawa reporters fanned out across the city, cameras in hand, to capture the emptiness that's settled over the nation's capital.

Here's a glimpse at that new reality.

Geese wander the grounds of Tunney’s Pasture in Ottawa on March 24, 2020. Given the number of civil servants who’ve been told to work from home, birds may well outnumber humans at the federal government complex these days. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)

A transit user passes through the Tunney’s Pasture LRT station on March 24, 2020. OC Transpo said Tuesday it’s seen a recent 70 to 90 per cent drop in ridership. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

Two people make their way through the sparsely populated grounds of Lansdowne Park in Ottawa on March 24, 2020. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)

A snowman slowly melts in an empty playground in Sylvia Holden Park on March 24, 2020. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)

Place settings await the return of diners at the Canal Ritz restaurant in Ottawa. The restaurant has temporarily shut down due to the COVID-19 outbreak. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)

Empty seats at a Pizza Pizza restaurant near Bank Street and Walkley Road in Ottawa on March 24, 2020. (Stu Mills/CBC)

The nearly empty streets of the ByWard Market in Ottawa on March 24, 2020. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

A lone pedestrian crosses Kent Street in downtown Ottawa on March 24, 2020. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

Hairstyling equipment sits idle at an Ottawa hair salon on March 24, 2020. (Stu Mills/CBC)

The desolate, normally packed parking lot outside Ottawa’s Ikea store on March 24, 2020. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

An out-of-service gas station in Ottawa’s rural Findlay Creek neighbourhood on March 24, 2020. (Stu Mills/CBC)