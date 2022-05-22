Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Ottawa·Photos

Damage around Ottawa from Saturday's storm

Here are some images and video of the extensive damage around Ottawa, caused by heavy storms that swept through the area Saturday afternoon.
CBC News ·
Photos of power lines down on Greenbank Road on on May 21, 2022. (CBC / Radio-Canada)

A building in the Sarsfield area toppled by storms. (Geneviève Lamarche)
A downed tree lies across Flora Street in Centretown on May 21, 2022, after Ottawa was hit by a major thunderstorm. (Michelle Allan/CBC)
A motorist remains in their vehicle as they wait for crews to make sure they can leave safely, after power lines and utility poles came down onto their car during a major storm, on Merivale Road in Ottawa, on Saturday, May 21, 2022. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

A white car is crushed by a tree in Ottawa on Saturday May 21, 2022. (Rosalie Sinclair/Radio-Canada)
Utility workers work to make sure the power is off as motorists remain in their vehicles after a major storm took down poles and power lines, on Merivale Road in Ottawa, on Saturday, May 21, 2022. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)
A stop sign is damaged after a tree fell on it during a major storm in Ottawa on Saturday, May 21, 2022. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)
A car is parked on Greenbank Road amidst downed power lines on May 21, 2022, following a powerful storm that tore through the Ottawa area. (Brian Morris/CBC)

 

