Damage around Ottawa from Saturday's storm
Here are some images and video of the extensive damage around Ottawa, caused by heavy storms that swept through the area Saturday afternoon.
Traffic update: Road closures and traffic impacts are still expected across <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OttCity?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OttCity</a> due to fallen trees and debris on roadways.<br>For safety, please stay off the roads if possible; this also clears the roads for emergency vehicles.<br>Follow <a href="https://twitter.com/Ottawa_Traffic?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Ottawa_Traffic</a> for updates.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OttTraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OttTraffic</a>—@ottawacity
UPDATE: Our crews continue to respond to significant damage after yesterday’s <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ONstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ONstorm</a>. We urge everyone to stay at least 10m back from any downed lines, even if they don’t appear to be live. We have more crews and our utility partners on the way to help with restoration. <a href="https://t.co/uheGKoKCYR">pic.twitter.com/uheGKoKCYR</a>—@HydroOne