Climate protesters make voices heard in Ottawa

Tens of thousands of people converged on Parliament Hill on Friday to call on politicians to take concrete action against climate change.
The rally, which shut down streets throughout the downtown, was part of a global day of action that saw millions take to the streets in cities around the world.
There were many students in the crowd, and some local businesses gave employees time off to attend the rally.
Here are some scenes from the rally.
