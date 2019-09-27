Skip to Main Content
Climate protesters make voices heard in Ottawa
Ottawa·Photos

Climate protesters make voices heard in Ottawa

Tens of thousands of people converged on Parliament Hill on Friday to call on politicians to take concrete action against climate change.

Tens of thousands converge on Parliament Hill to call for action on climate change

CBC News ·
Climate protesters carry signs as they march through downtown Ottawa on Sept. 27, 2019. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)

The rally, which shut down streets throughout the downtown, was part of a global day of action that saw millions take to the streets in cities around the world.

There were many students in the crowd, and some local businesses gave employees time off to attend the rally.

Here are some scenes from the rally.

A climate protester clad entirely in green marches through downtown Ottawa during a large rally on Sept. 27, 2019. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)
Climate protesters march through the streets of downtown Ottawa during a rally on Sept. 27, 2019 (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)
Marchers take part in a climate rally through the streets of downtown Ottawa on Sept. 27, 2019. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)
A young woman holds a sign and marches through downtown Ottawa during a climate rally on Sept. 27, 2019. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)
Marchers take part in a climate rally through the streets of downtown Ottawa on Sept. 27, 2019. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)
Protesters march along Laurier Avenue W. during a climate change rally in Ottawa on Sept. 27, 2019. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)
Marchers take part in a climate rally through the streets of downtown Ottawa on Sept. 27, 2019. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)
Thousands of people make their way down Wellington Street towards Parliament Hill in Ottawa during a climate rally on Sept. 27, 2019. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)
Protesters on Parliament Hill demand change during a major climate rally in Ottawa on Sept. 27, 2019. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)
Climate protesters gather on Parliament Hill after marching through the streets of downtown Ottawa on Sept. 27, 2019. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)
A young man holds up a skateboard with a pro-forest message during a climate rally in Ottawa on Sept. 27, 2019. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)
A young woman holds a protest sign during a climate rally on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Sept. 27, 2019. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)
Young climate protesters gather on Parliament Hill after marching through downtown Ottawa on Sept. 27, 2019. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)
A young woman holds up a sign at a climate rally in downtown Ottawa on Sept. 27, 2019. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)
A man holds a sign on Parliament Hill during a climate change rally in Ottawa on Sept. 27, 2019. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

