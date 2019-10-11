Focus on Japan at the National Gallery
Exhibition bears witness to 7 decades of upheaval, everyday life
The camera's eye captures a century of social upheaval in Japan in a major photographic retrospective at the National Gallery of Canada, plus fresh takes on local theatre this Thanksgiving weekend.
Japan in focus
Wander through decades of historical events and everyday scenes as viewed through the lenses of Japanese photographers.
Hanran: 20th-Century Japanese Photography spans seven decades of social, political, technological and environmental disruption in a nation of avid shutterbugs.
The collection was culled from a wide range of perspectives including family snapshots, professional photojournalism and war propaganda.
The largely black and white images reveal a sharp eye for detail and empathy for their subjects, whether the focus is on domestic life, the horrific aftermath of nuclear fallout or the country's emergence as an economic force.
It's the first time the exhibition, which debuted at Yokohama Museum of Art, has been seen outside Japan.
"The images in this exhibition is what you cannot see on the tourist guide or on the internet," said curator Eriko Kimura.
Kimura will give a talk about the exhibition at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
- Where: National Gallery of Canada, 380 Sussex Dr.
- When: Saturday, Sunday and Thanksgiving Monday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The exhibition runs until March 22, 2020.
- Cost: Free for children under 11, $8 for students, $14 for seniors and $16 for adults. Family packages are available for $32.
Theatre for every taste
Ottawa's Fresh Meat Theatre Festival presents 11 new works back to back at Arts Court Theatre this weekend. The 20-minute plays have something for every palate, ranging from burlesque to performance art and sketch comedy.
In No More Mr. Rice Guy, Franco Pang plays a teenager with dreams of becoming the biggest and most braggadocious rapper ever to emerge from his Ontario suburbs — without offending the decorous sensibilities of his Chinese-Canadian upbringing.
- Where: Arts Court Theatre, 2 Daly Ave.
- When: Friday and Saturday. Doors open at 7 p.m. Curtain rises at 7:30 p.m. ( Note the festival picks up again on Thursday.
- Cost: General admission is $20. Students $15 at the door. Online tickets can be purchased here.
The band plays on
When Mart Crawley's play The Boys in the Band debuted in 1968, it quickly gained attention for its authentic, poignant and frankly funny portrayal of a group of gay men living in New York City. Originally scheduled for a short run, the groundbreaking production went on to become one of the longest-running off-Broadway shows in history.
Last year, for its 50th anniversary. a star-studded cast revived the play for an award-winning run on Broadway.
Ottawa's TotoToo Theatre's new production of The Boys in the Band is currently running at the Gladstone Theatre.
- Where: Gladstone Theatre, 910 Gladstone Ave.
- When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The play runs until Oct. 19.
- Tickets: Adults $40, Seniors $36, and $24 for students, artists and the unwaged. Tickets can be purchased here.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.