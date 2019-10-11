Focus on Japan at the National Gallery

The camera's eye captures a century of social upheaval in Japan in a major photographic retrospective at the National Gallery of Canada, plus fresh takes on local theatre this Thanksgiving weekend.

Japan in focus

Wander through decades of historical events and everyday scenes as viewed through the lenses of Japanese photographers.

Hanran: 20th-Century Japanese Photography spans seven decades of social, political, technological and environmental disruption in a nation of avid shutterbugs.

The human cost of social upheaval: Shibuya, Tokyo, 1954, from photographer Ihei Kimura. (Yokohama Museum of Art)

The collection was culled from a wide range of perspectives including family snapshots, professional photojournalism and war propaganda.

The largely black and white images reveal a sharp eye for detail and empathy for their subjects, whether the focus is on domestic life, the horrific aftermath of nuclear fallout or the country's emergence as an economic force.

Hanran: 20th-Century Japanese Photography at the National Gallery of Canada 1:29

It's the first time the exhibition, which debuted at Yokohama Museum of Art, has been seen outside Japan.

"The images in this exhibition is what you cannot see on the tourist guide or on the internet," said curator Eriko Kimura.

Kimura will give a talk about the exhibition at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Where: National Gallery of Canada, 380 Sussex Dr.

When: Saturday, Sunday and Thanksgiving Monday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The exhibition runs until March 22, 2020.

Cost: Free for children under 11, $8 for students, $14 for seniors and $16 for adults. Family packages are available for $32.

Theatre for every taste

Ottawa's Fresh Meat Theatre Festival presents 11 new works back to back at Arts Court Theatre this weekend. The 20-minute plays have something for every palate, ranging from burlesque to performance art and sketch comedy.

Franco Pang tries out his rap action in front of bedroom mirror in "No More Mr. Rice Guy." 0:31

In No More Mr. Rice Guy, Franco Pang plays a teenager with dreams of becoming the biggest and most braggadocious rapper ever to emerge from his Ontario suburbs — without offending the decorous sensibilities of his Chinese-Canadian upbringing.

Where: Arts Court Theatre, 2 Daly Ave.

When: Friday and Saturday. Doors open at 7 p.m. Curtain rises at 7:30 p.m. ( Note the festival picks up again on Thursday.

Cost: General admission is $20. Students $15 at the door. Online tickets can be purchased here.

The band plays on

When Mart Crawley's play The Boys in the Band debuted in 1968, it quickly gained attention for its authentic, poignant and frankly funny portrayal of a group of gay men living in New York City. Originally scheduled for a short run, the groundbreaking production went on to become one of the longest-running off-Broadway shows in history.

Last year, for its 50th anniversary. a star-studded cast revived the play for an award-winning run on Broadway.

TotoToo Theatre's revival of the groundbreaking play The Boys in the Band is on stage at the Gladstone Theatre. (Toto Too Theatre)

Ottawa's TotoToo Theatre's new production of The Boys in the Band is currently running at the Gladstone Theatre.