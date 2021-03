March 11 marks exactly one year since Ottawa announced its first confirmed case of COVID-19 — the same day the World Health Organization declared the pandemic.

We asked for your best photos and videos to reflect the one-year anniversary of the day that changed the way we live:

This photo was taken by Yixuan Hu on May 9, 2020. 'For international students who do not have a car like me, public transportation is the main way of travel,' writes Hu, a fourth-year student at the University of Ottawa. 'I really like the composition of this picture, and the grey ground and roof once again rendered a sense of desolation.' (Yixuan Hu)

'Noise-cancelling headphones. My COVID survival gift to myself from myself,' says Kerri Lynn Dwyer, mom to Isla, Shepherd, and Ruby. (Allan Dwyer)

James Peltzer is business up top, party down below in this classic COVID-19 look. (Maria Clavigo)

Suddenly, everybody turned into an amateur baker. Here, Maria Clavigo shows off her sourdough. (James Peltzer)

Mary Hickman asked permission to take this picture of a passerby in Ottawa's Manor Park neighbourhood. 'This was the beginning of the pandemic, when everyone was trying to get [toilet paper]. I saw him on the street looking so proud of himself.' (Mary Hickman)