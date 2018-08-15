Photo radar coming to Ottawa school zones in 2019

The City of Ottawa expects to start rolling out photo radar in school zones in 2019, and is now gathering data to figure out where speeders pose the greatest danger.

The city's manager of traffic operations, Chris Brinkmann, updated councillors on the plan during Wednesday's transportation committee meeting.

Ontario passed legislation in 2017 allowing cities to use photo radar, but hasn't issued detailed regulations. Brinkmann said municipalities have been working together on an implementation plan, but the ball remains in the province's court.

The legislation limits the cameras to school zones and other areas designated as "community safety zones." Those include busy streets such as Portobello Road in Orléans, where drivers caught speeding will face higher fines.

Even though municipalities don't yet have the power to issue tickets, Toronto plans to start using photo radar cameras around schools next month — but only to collect data.

In Ottawa, technical staff have conducted speed studies around 70 of the city's 370, and will continue to build the database when classes resume in September. That will help determine where the first devices will go.

It's still not clear whether those cameras will be fixed or mobile, such as on a trailer or tripod, Brinkmann said.

Radar revenue

City councillors are already seeing ways the revenue from photo radar might help speed up other road safety projects.

On Wednesday, transportation committee approved "gateway" speed limit signs, to be posted at major entry points to neighbourhoods. Their distribution will be limited, however: the city plans to spend just $50,000 per year on the signs, and it's estimated it will take 30 years to cover the entire city.

Councillors also discussed the city's fading road markings, and the need for a second truck to paint lines.

Committee chair Keith Egli asked staff to consider using the revenue that will eventually comes from photo radar fines to deal with both problems.

"Photo radar does open a new funding envelope potentially," Egli said. "I would be just as happy if we didn't make a cent off it because that means people stop speeding. However, I think that's probably not realistic. People are going to speed."