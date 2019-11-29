Former federal employees can now request Phoenix compensation

Former federal public servants affected by ongoing Phoenix pay system problems could soon qualify for compensation similar to that already granted to current employees.

In June, the Treasury Board reached an agreement with 15 unions to offer compensation to about 140,000 current and former employees stung by Phoenix.

About 125,000 current employees have been offered up to four extra vacation days, with credit for a fifth day next summer, to make up for their lost time and emotional stress related to Phoenix.

On Friday, the Treasury Board said it's launching a process to pay 15,000 former employees an equivalent amount.

Treasury Board President Jean-Yves Duclos called that "fair and practical compensation for the burden that the Phoenix pay system has placed on employees, and former employees."

Online forms

Former employees who left their jobs after April 1, 2016, can file an electronic claim or fill out a form to request more money. In the case of people who have died since leaving their jobs, their estates can apply for the compensation.

Employees could be eligible for further compensation on a case-by-case basis if they experienced severe hardship, health issues or other financial burdens.

The Public Service Alliance of Canada rejected last summer's deal as inadequate. Its leadership wants cash compensation as it works on a new contract.

The Treasury Board is one of two departments heavily involved on the Phoenix file, and is handling the search for a replacement.

Public Services and Procurement Canada and its new minister, Anita Anand, are handling issues related to the current system.