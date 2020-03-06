Phoenix replacement chosen for testing
A German software company has been chosen to test out its replacement for the Phoenix pay system.
The Treasury Board of Canada announced Friday SAP beat out other shortlisters Ceridian and Workday after several months of evaluation.
The Phoenix pay system by IBM has caused thousands of federal public servants to be improperly paid since it launched just over four years ago.
The government announced plans to replace it in 2018.
