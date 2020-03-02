RCMP civilian employees won't be moved to Phoenix pay system
Plan scrapped to shift 4,000 dispatchers, analysts in spring
Civilian employees with the RCMP will not be moved to the troubled Phoenix pay system, according to the national police force and Treasury Board of Canada.
The change in May would have affected approximately 4,000 civilian RCMP employees, including emergency dispatchers and electronic surveillance analysts.
According to the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), the federal government was pondering the change less than a month ago.
CUPE said employees were worried about joining a pay system that "continues to cause Canadians irreparable financial difficulties, psychological stress and destroys people's lives."
Tens of thousands of workers have been stung by Phoenix, the IBM-customized system that went live four years ago.
Some have gone months with little or no pay, while others have been overpaid, complicating their personal finances.
- Overpaid by Phoenix, more than 98,000 public servants still owe money
- Anxiety over Phoenix crippling workers, families
Treasury Board President Jean-Yves Duclos said in an email to Radio-Canada the government heard the concerns of staffers and their union and, along with the public safety minister, has decided not to go ahead.
He did not say whether these workers would change to another pay system.
With files from Radio-Canada's Mama Afou
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.