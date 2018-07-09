Phoenix grievances more than double in a year

The number of grievances the federal government is facing that are directly related to the Phoenix payroll system has more than doubled in the last year, Radio-Canada reports.

In April 2017, the Treasury Board Secretariat reported 2,000 individual grievances filed by employees, and eight policy grievances filed by unions on behalf of their members.

The number has now reached 4,789 active individual grievances and 44 policy grievances for a total of 4,833, according to Treasury Board spokesperson Martin Potvin.

Potvin​ told Radio-Canada in an email that the number is constantly changing as grievances are resolved and new ones are filed.

Referred for adjudication

Out of all of the grievances, 1,141 have been referred to the Federal Public Sector Labour Relations and Employment Board for adjudication.

Since the Phoenix payroll system went live in 2016, tens of thousands of public servants have been underpaid, overpaid or not paid at all.

In April last year, the Public Service Alliance of Canada told its members they had the right to file a grievance if they were not being paid properly.

A grievance ensures a hearing with the Federal Public Sector Labour Relations and Employment Board, and requires the employer to meet with the employee and their union representative. Filing a grievance does not necessarily mean pay issues will be resolved more quickly, the union said.