Protesters at Philippine embassy fear return to tyranny as election results tallied

Unconfirmed election results in the Philippines which indicate a landslide win for the son of former dictator Ferdinand Marcos represent "a return to a tyrannical government," according to protestors outside the Southeast Asian nation's embassy on Wednesday.

Marcos Sr. was ousted by a pro-democracy revolution in 1986 over charges of brutality and corruption.

While a central theme of Ferdinand Marcos Jr. campaign was unity, Aimee Beboso — who speaks for Migrante Ottawa and helped organize Wednesday's protest — says some in the local Diaspora and other Filipino communities across the globe are now coming together in opposition.

"In the Philippines right now, it is, like, in mourning," Beboso said. "So if it is really a true victory, why are the Filipino people mourning?"

She's been in contact with family back in the Philippines and says none of them voted for Marcos Jr. While she represents a younger generation, she said the trauma is felt strongly by elders in the community who suffered under the Marcos regime.

Alyssa Schenk, left, represents the democratic youth organization Anakbayan-Canada. Next to her is Aimee Beboso, who speaks for Migrante Ottawa. Both voiced their distaste for Ferdinand Marcos Jr., whose father was ousted by a pro-democracy revolution in 1986. (Simon LaSalle/Radio-Canada)

"It would be a total disservice of what we learned from our tinos and tinas — that they were tortured and that their families have died — if we don't speak up and speak up now," she said.

Father ruled through fear, protester says

Jayjay Cosico spoke at the demonstration outside the Murray Street embassy and led the group in prayer. He was a teenager during the nearly 10 years of martial law under Marcos.

"There was discipline because of fear," he said.

"It was because of fear of being pulled out of your home once you say something against the government. I've had friends who just disappeared. I have relatives who are just not there anymore."

As of Tuesday afternoon, Ferdinand Marcos Jr. had more than 30.8 million votes in the unofficial results with more than 97 per cent of the votes tabulated.

His nearest challenger, Vice-President Leni Robredo, a human rights champion, had 14.7 million votes, with former professional boxer Manny Pacquiao having the third most.

Some activists are blaming the Commission on Elections for the breakdown of vote-counting machines and other issues that prevented people from casting their votes, although election officials say any impacts were minimal.

Jayjay Cosico was a teenager during the nearly 10 years of martial law under Marcos Sr. (Simon LaSalle/Radio-Canada)

Also with a formidable lead is Marcos Jr.'s running mate, Sara Duterte, former mayor of Davao City and the daughter of the outgoing leader. She's running in a separate vice-presidential race.

Officials may not certify results until the end of the month, with an inauguration set for June 30.

Alyssa Schenk represents the democratic youth organization Anakbayan-Canada, which works to educate Filipinos about the nation's struggles, both inside the country and abroad.

She says Marcos Sr. is the reason she was born in Canada.

"The country went into martial law and out of fear, or the inability to find employment, or just general safety in the homeland, a lot of Filipinos fled," Schenk said.

"We're still deeply impacted by everything that goes on in the homeland."