Pharmacies and vaccines? Here's what you need to know

Ontario is ramping up its pharmacy vaccination campaign, so here's a breakdown of what you need to know to get your COVID-19 shot this way.

Jen Baker, a pharmacist near Kingston, Ont., and the eastern Ontario representative on the Ontario Pharmacists Association, says the demand she's seen "has been unprecedented."

Her region was one of the first to pilot the pharmacy vaccination program in Ontario. Appointments have been booked full for the Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington area, she said.

"People are very grateful to be receiving their vaccine in the pharmacy and that the program has worked quite well across the region."

CBC Radio's All in a Day sat down with Baker for a rundown on what people need to know about getting their shot at a pharmacy.

Who's eligible at pharmacies?

People who are currently 55 or older or are turning 55 this year are eligible to get their shots there. You need a piece of government-issued identification.

What vaccine will I get at the pharmacy?

Pharmacies are only offering the AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine because Canada's vaccine committee recommended provinces pause its use on those under 55 because of safety concerns. Ontario has done so.

That could always change, according to Baker.

"As our National Advisory Committee on Immunization reviews more evidence, we may see that [age recommendation] change," she said.

"Or we [see] a different blend of vaccines coming to pharmacies, which may also be possible and we're advocating for in the coming weeks."

Which pharmacies are participating?

The Ontario Ministry of Health has a site where it lists all the participating pharmacies. You can search using a postal code.

How can I keep track of when I am eligible?

The ministry updates eligibility criteria as changes happen, said Baker.

Baker says pharmacies are advocating to vaccinate more priority groups such as essential workers, so it may be possible this eligibility expands.

How do I book my vaccine at a pharmacy?

The ministry's website will tell you each pharmacy's eligibility criteria and how it takes bookings — by calling and/or online on each pharmacy's website. The process will differ per pharmacy, said Baker.

"It's important for people to know that pharmacies pretty much don't have a central booking system," she said.

"People may need to put themselves on the list [of a pharmacy] closest to them, but just recognize it does not put them on the list for all pharmacies in the area."

You can't book a pharmacy appointment through Ontario's central booking system.

On rare occasions, individual pharmacies have offered walk-ins. That's not an official part of the province's plan.