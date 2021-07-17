Pharmacy association urges province to expand PCR travel testing

As travel opens up, the association representing Ontario's pharmacists is lobbying the province to drastically expand the number of pharmacies permitted to offer PCR tests — the gold standard for assessing if someone has COVID-19.

"With the border restrictions planning to ease over the next several weeks, I think you're going to definitely see a spike in [demand]," said Justin Bates, the CEO of the Ontario Pharmacists Association.

"So having more availability of more locations will only help."

Although vaccinated travellers no longer have to quarantine upon their return to Canada, they're still required to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test before coming home — and must take a second test upon arrival.

Many countries also now require evidence of a negative COVID-19 test before getting on a plane from Canada.

More than 2,000 pharmacies want to test

Also known as polymerase chain reaction testing, PCR testing is used by the province's public health unit testing centres to reliably determine if someone has COVID-19.

Results take 24 to 48 hours to come in, but they're more reliable than rapid tests that can provide results in less than 45 minutes.

While there are 211 Ontario pharmacies authorized to provide the PCR test, more than 2,000 pharmacies want to have that option, Bates said.

"It hasn't expanded by any meaningful measure really over the last 10 months," said Bates.

Test requirements depend on where air travellers are going: the United States, for instance, requires a negative PCR or rapid antigen test, Russia accepts only a negative PCR test, and Mexico doesn't need a negative test at all.

Earlier this month, Ottawa's COVID-19 assessment centres also began providing PCR testing for travellers to support the pharmacies. Some private companies also provide tests.

Demand for rapid COVID-19 tests on the rise as travel picks up again CBC News Ottawa 0:39 Jordan Clark, owner of a Shoppers Drug Mart pharmacy, says more people are looking for rapid COVID-19 tests as they get ready to travel, visit loved ones in long-term care or even attend summer camps. 0:39

The rising demand means some pharmacies are now seeing lineups, something that doesn't surprise Ottawa pharmacist Jordan Clark.

"I think people, after 18 months of not travelling, are ready to get back on an airplane and travel and see family," said Clark, who is only authorized to give the rapid antigen test at his pharmacy.

While Clark isn't authorized to provide PCR tests for travellers, he is able to give them for other reasons approved by the province — for instance, if someone needs to visit a long-term care facility.

Offering the test to travelers wouldn't require a new skill, he said.

Most travel outside Canada now requires a negative COVID-19 test. (Judy Trinh/CBC)

Cover costs, too

While the OPA has asked the Ministry of Health to expand the number of pharmacies eligible to offer PCR tests to travelers, the ministry was not able to provide a response in time for publication.

"Having more access points just makes sense," said Bates, "We have lots of interested pharmacies, especially in the north, and areas where access to testing centres isn't as convenient or as local."

The OPA is also asking the province to cover the cost for tests needed for "essential travel" like funerals or family crises.

PCR tests — which can cost between $130 and $200 at a pharmacy — were covered by the province for travel-related reasons until late last year.