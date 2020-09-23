13 Ottawa pharmacies to begin offering COVID-19 tests Friday
Thirteen Ottawa pharmacies will begin offering free COVID-19 tests Friday to people who have no symptoms of the viral illness, the province says.
Province trying to reduce lineups at existing testing sites
Last week, Premier Doug Ford announced the province would be allowing pharmacists to perform the tests in order to alleviate some of the pressures facing Ontario's existing COVID-19 assessment centres.
Long lineups have been a major problem recently at Ottawa's test sites, with stories of people waiting more than four hours for a throat or nose swab.
As of Sept. 25, the following pharmacies in Ottawa will be offering tests:
- Cedarview Pharmacy, 12-4100 Strandherd Dr.
- Medicine Shoppe, 19-5303 Canotek Rd.
- Rexall, 1615 Orléans Blvd.
- Shoppers Drug Mart, 1-2148 Carling Ave.
- Shoppers Drug Mart, 1309 Carling Ave.
- Shoppers Drug Mart, 1102 Klondike Rd.
- Shoppers Drug Mart, 1937 Portobello Blvd.
- Shoppers Drug Mart, 2954 St. Joseph Blvd.
- Shoppers Drug Mart, 3940 Innes Rd.
- Shoppers Drug Mart, 541 Montreal Rd.
- Shoppers Drug Mart, 455 Bank St.
- Shoppers Drug Mart, 647 Earl Armstrong Rd.
- Shoppers Drug Mart, 1180 Walkley Rd.
Anyone seeking a test must first make an appointment. More locations will be announced in the coming weeks, the province said Wednesday.
