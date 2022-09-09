After teen beaten near Gloucester High School, petition calls for action against bullying

A petition calling on the Ottawa Carleton District School Board (OCDSB) and the Ministry of Education to do more about bullying is gaining momentum online.

It is in response to a video which first appeared on social media late last week showing a Gloucester High School student being pushed to the ground and kicked by a number of teens.

The petition on change.org, which more than 5,000 people had signed by end of day Tuesday, said the attack happened near the high school on Oglivie Road.

The petition goes on to say the attack is "believed to be spurred from hatred and for racist reasons."

It is asking for "actual steps" to be taken on the ground to deal with violence and bullying against minorities "due to race, religion, gender, or any other distinctions that might indicate vulnerability."

Ghina Koussa is one of the parents who signed the petition. Her children go to Longfields-Davidson Secondary School, but she said bullying and violence in schools has become a huge issue and she thinks something needs to be done about it.

"I feel the schools are not doing enough, the authorities are not doing enough, there's no incentive for these kids to be good kids," she said.

In a statement, the OCDSB said it is aware of the event, which it said happened off school property. It said Gloucester High School notified police of the assault and is cooperating with Ottawa police on the investigation. At this point, it said there is no evidence the perpetrators were Gloucester students.

The board said the school is undertaking its own investigation and has been in touch with the student and is working to support him and his family.

A spokesperson for Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education, said in an email that the incident is completely unacceptable.

"All students — irrespective of faith, heritage, sexual orientation and colour of skin — deserve to feel safe in and out of schools," the statement said.

In a statement, Ottawa police said the Robbery Unit is investigating and that the Bias and Hate Crime unit reviewed the video but didn't find evidence "to suggest that this was a hate-motivated incident."