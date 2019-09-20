Kingston councillor has bus tirade charges withdrawn

Charges of obstruction and disturbing the peace have been withdrawn against a Kingston, Ont., city councillor involved in a public dispute this June with a bus driver.

Sydenham Coun. Peter Stroud was arrested July 10 after the encounter.

According to Kingston police, a cyclist cut in front of a Kingston Transit bus, removed a child from his bike and began yelling at the bus driver. The cyclist also allegedly hit the bus windshield and took a photo of the driver.

He then cycled away, police said, but stopped the bus again a few minutes later.

'I protested peacefully'

Stroud later apologized for the incident, saying he was trying to get his child on the bus.

One of his lawyers confirmed Friday the charges had been withdrawn the day before.

"The facts speak for themselves: my child was denied service. I protested peacefully as a father, not as a councillor," Stroud said in an email to CBC News.

"The case against me was very weak."