Peter Sloly to take command of Ottawa police Oct. 28

Ottawa's new police chief will take command at the end of October.

Peter Sloly's swearing in will take place in a private ceremony Oct. 28, the police services board announced Tuesday. A public change of command ceremony will follow at a later date.

Born in Jamaica, Sloly served with Toronto police for 27 years, winning promotion to deputy chief before resigning in 2016.

After his resignation he was hired as a national security consultant by Deloitte.

He was named top choice to lead the Ottawa Police Service late last month.

Sloly, 53, replaces Charles Bordeleau, who retired in May. Steve Bell has been serving as interim chief since then.