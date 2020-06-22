CEO of Rideau Transit Group steps down

The CEO of Rideau Transit Group — the consortium that built Ottawa's Confederation light rail train line — has resigned, the consortium announced in a news release Monday.

Peter Lauch led the partnership between ACS Infrastructure, SNC-Lavalin and Ellis Don since 2018. Last year, when the LRT system was completed, he assumed the additional role of CEO of Rideau Transit Maintenance, which oversees repairs and maintenance of the new light rail system.

Lauch has been the public face of the LRT builder, answering questions from reporters and city council about the numerous problems with the Confederation Line, and the ongoing work to repair them and improve service.

"Peter's tireless dedication to the project and his forthright transparency with all stakeholders have been hallmarks of his tenure," the release from Rideau Transit Group says.

"It is with this sense of appreciation that the Board of RTG and its principal partners, ACS Infrastructure, Ellis-Don and SNC-Lavalin have reluctantly accepted Mr. Lauch's decision."

As it stands, the City of Ottawa says the consortium is in default for not meeting its contract obligations.

Just last week, transit commissioners were calling for Lauch to come before them to explain when the train's issues would be resolved.

Lauch's resignation takes effect July 10, according to the release. Rideau Transit Groups says a transition plan will be announced in the coming days.