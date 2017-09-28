Staff member at city-run nursing home dies of COVID-19

A personal support worker at the city-run Peter D. Clark long-term care centre has died after contracting COVID-19, the city said Wednesday.

City officials said the male employee died Tuesday night. Offering his "sincere condolences" to the man's family, Mayor Jim Watson said no further details about the man would be shared without their permission.

The man is the second personal support worker to die in Ottawa since the outbreak began, but the first at a city-run facility.

Sienna Senior Living announced May 7 that one of its employees, a longtime personal support worker at the Madonna Care Community, also died from the respiratory illness.

According to Ottawa Public Health's latest report on outbreaks at facilities, there are 16 active cases of COVID-19 among residents at the 216-bed Peter D. Clark facility, and nine among staff. The report doesn't specify how many residents have died from the respiratory illness, but notes it's fewer than five.

There are currently 24 outbreaks of COVID-19 at institutions including retirement homes, nursing homes and hospitals in Ottawa.