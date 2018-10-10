Skip to Main Content
Cub trouble at Petawawa school

A black bear club seems to have taken up residence in a Petawawa, Ont., schoolyard, forcing students to spend recess indoors.

Small black bear appeared outside Valour JK-12 School Tuesday

This small black bear has been hanging around the Valour JK-12 School since Tuesday. (@ValourSchool/Twitter)

The animal was first spotted Tuesday afternoon at Valour JK-12 School, said Renfrew County District School Board communications manager Jonathan Laderoute.

He said local police and the Ministry of Natural Resources were told about the bear, which was seen napping in a tree near the school's track.

Authorities advised school officials to leave the cub alone and wait for it to wander away on its own.

Just to be safe, students were kept indoors and parents of those who walk home were asked to pick their children up. at the end of the day.

The bear returned Wednesday, and Laderoute said the ministry has decided to trap the cub for removal. As of 9:30, the animal was still outside the school.

