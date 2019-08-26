Body of 7-year-old boy recovered from Petawawa River

The body of a 7-year-old boy was recovered from the Petawawa River on Sunday evening.

Ontario Provincial Police were called at about 7:15 p.m. after an adult found the body of a child floating near Summit Trail in Petawawa, northwest of Ottawa.

The adult brought the child to the shore and performed CPR until paramedics arrived. He was taken to hospital and was later pronounced dead.

He has been identified as Mason Ryan, 7, of Petawawa.

Police say they believe he slipped and fell while walking along the river with his friend, who ran to get help.

Foul play is not suspected and an autopsy has been scheduled.