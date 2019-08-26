Neighbours rocked by boy's apparent drowning

Neighbours of a young boy whose body was found in the Petawawa River on the weekend say they're devastated by his death.



The body of Mason Ryan, 7, was found floating in the water near Summit Trail in central Petawawa, Ont., on Sunday. The adult who discovered the boy's body performed CPR until emergency crews arrived, but Ryan was pronounced dead in hospital.

"He slipped on some rocks and entered the water," said Upper Ottawa Valley OPP Const. Shawn Peever. Police said they believe Ryan slipped and fell while walking along the rocky shoreline with his friend, who ran to get help.



"It's certainly a rocky shoreline here and the terrain is very rough," Peever said. "It's a parent's worst nightmare to receive this type of news."

'It hurts'

Nearby resident Colette Mitchell said she was preparing to have a barbecue when she heard sirens and people screaming. She saw people running down a hill toward the river, and paramedics following soon after.



"They were there quite a while, and then they came up with the little fella," Mitchell said. "I have 11 grandkids ... and I have one [Ryan's] age. So ... it hurts."

Louise Gilmer, a medical doctor, said she helped first responders reach the shoreline by showing them a shortcut behind her house.





Colette Mitchell says she watches her grandchildren closely when they visit her out of fear they'll get hurt near the water. (Jean Delisle/CBC) "I went down with them because I am trained in resuscitation," she said.

"As soon as someone said who he was, I realized that he's a kid that I see all the time, especially in the summer when the kids are out of school," she said.



"I pass by him all the time. They've said hi to my dog before, so that just made it so awful for me."