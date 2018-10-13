Petawawa Research Forest turns 100, and you can check it out today

The Petawawa Research Forest is marking its 100th year.

Never heard of it?

The 10,000-hectare woodland in Chalk River, Ont., about a two-hour drive northwest of downtown Ottawa, used to be known as the Petawawa National Forestry Institute, which closed down in the 1990s.

The land is owned by the Department of National Defence but is being leased on a long-term basis.

The managed forest is frequented by forestry students and staffed by federal, provincial and university scientists, but it's also a working bush harvested by local sawmills. It's home to ongoing experiments about invasive species, forest fire behaviour and sustainable timber harvesting.

The Petawawa Research Forest is a 10,000-hectare managed forest and working bush that's home to several ongoing experiments. It's about 180 kilometres northwest of downtown Ottawa, in Chalk River, Ont. (Hallie Cotnam/CBC)

Robin Cunningham, a naturalist who's part of the Ontario Woodlot Association and chair of the Friends of the Petawawa Research Forest group, manages his own experiment in the forest: an arboretum featuring trees that typically grow in more southern climates. He's planted about 60 species.

"I get to try these things thinking that climate change is coming and some of them may be needed in the future if we're losing our [biodiversity], if the forest is stressed out," Cunningham said.

"The actual research that's gone on here is so valuable we really have to be careful with it," he continued. "All the experiments [the Petawawa National Forestry Institute] set up, they're all still here. Trees grow quite slowly; it's going to take a few years before we get the answers to the questions we've asked."

Red and white pine is what they grow best, but it's a mixed forest where maples and other trees grow as well.

Markers like these provide information for visitors. (Hallie Cotnam/CBC)

Want to check out the forest for yourself? A free open house — so to speak — is being held there Saturday, Oct. 13, as part of the 22nd Annual Renfrew County Woodlot Day.

The entrance to the forest is located at 1094 Clouthier Rd. in Chalk River, Ont.