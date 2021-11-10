2 dead after crash with dump truck near Petawawa

Two people have died after a vehicle crashed with a dump truck on Highway 17 near Petawawa, Ont., on Wednesday morning.

At about 7:20 a.m., Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said they responded to a collision on the highway near Doran Road, just south of Petawawa.

OPP said a passenger in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver died after they were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the dump truck is uninjured, say police.

The highway is closed between Forest Lea Road and Black Bay Road, and detours are in place.

OPP say due to a fuel spill, the Ontario Environment Ministry will also assist at the scene of the crash.