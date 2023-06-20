Two crew members are missing and another two remain in hospital after a military helicopter crashed into the Ottawa River during a training flight early Tuesday morning, according to the Department of National Defence (DND).

The incident happened around 12:10 a.m. ET Tuesday about 150 kilometres northwest of downtown Ottawa, according to a tweet from the Royal Canadian Air Force.

Four Canadian Armed Forces personnel were on board the CH-147 Chinook at the time, according to a tweet from Anita Anand, minister of national defence.

First responders found two crash victims and took them to hospital; their conditions have not been released.

Two RCAF CH-147F Chinook helicopters at CFB Bagotville in Quebec in 2018. (Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press)

The two missing crew are members of 450 Tactical Helicopter Squadron, according to a news release from DND.

The military says this type of helicopter is used to move people and equipment and that this squadron is based out of Petawawa. It's the air force's only CH-147F Chinook squadron.

Crash leads to local water restrictions

First responders conducting search and rescue efforts in the area include military members — with air support out of Petawawa and 8 Wing Trenton — Ontario Provincial Police and local firefighters.

WATCH | PM Trudeau sends his thoughts to the military:

Trudeau reacts to Petawawa helicopter crash Duration 0:43 Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he spoke with the chief of defence staff Tuesday about a CH-147 Chinook helicopter that crashed into the Ottawa River near Garrison Petawawa. ‘My thoughts go out to the entire Canadian Armed Forces, the members of the 450 Squadron… who are really, obviously, deeply affected by this,’ Trudeau said.

DND has asked boaters to avoid the river near the base and its Black Bear Beach to avoid "potentially hazardous materials from the aircraft" and preserve the crash scene.

The Town of Petawawa says it has has stopped taking water from the Ottawa River to its water treatment plant as a precaution and has banned non-essential watering, such as for lawns or gardens.

Neighbouring Laurentian Valley and Pembroke are asking residents to conserve water because of high demand "as we assist our (neighbours) with an ongoing Emergency."