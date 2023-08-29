Petawawa helicopter crash investigation looking at 3 factors

A photo of a flight recorder was included in an Aug. 29, 2023 update into a fatal military helicopter crash in eastern Ontario in June. (Royal Canadian Air Force)

Investigators are focusing on human, technical, and environmental factors more than two months after the fatal military helicopter crash near Garrison Petawawa in eastern Ontario.

A preliminary report into the June 20 CH-147F Chinook helicopter crash was shared Tuesday by the Department of National Defence.

It said the helicopter, Hammer 31, was flying a two-hour nighttime training mission with four people on board.

"Shortly after departure the helicopter turned left and, once cleared of the tree line on the west shore of the (Ottawa River), descended to tactical altitudes as per the mission profile. While descending and still established in the left turn, the helicopter impacted the water with high energy at 00:10 local time," it said.

A photo of a buoyed-off section of water was included in an Aug. 29, 2023 update into a fatal military helicopter crash in eastern Ontario. (Royal Canadian Air Force)

The two pilots, Capt. David Domagala, 32, and Capt. Marc Larouche, 53, were killed in the crash.

The preliminary report said the helicopter was destroyed and that the two flight engineers on board were able to get out. They sustained minor injuries.

Full details are still under investigation, according to the department. Experts told CBC in the days after the crash a final report could take about a year.