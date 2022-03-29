1 killed in rollover crash in Petawawa

Ontario Provincial Police say the lone occupant of a vehicle was killed when they drove off Len Hopkins Drive in Petawawa, Ont., and rolled their vehicle Tuesday morning.

In a news release, the Upper Ottawa Valley detachment of the OPP said someone living in the area came across the scene around 8 a.m. and called police.

Police said the vehicle caught fire and the unidentified victim was pronounced dead at the scene. There was only one vehicle involved in the crash.

OPP are investigating and have closed Len Hopkins Drive, which borders the Pembroke and Area Airport, between Airport and Black Bay roads.

The scene is just under 10 kilometres south of Petawawa's military base and about 150 kilometres northwest of downtown Ottawa.